Devils Backbone wins three 2020 SIP Awards

Devils Backbone has been presented with a trio of 2020 SIP Awards for two of its spirits: Virginia Pine Gin and Orange Smash.

Virginia Pine Gin (80 proof), a proper marriage of London Dry and American Gin, is a Platinum Award winner in the gin category and a 2020 Consumers’ Choice Award winner, which is reserved for spirits that have placed in the SIP Awards for two or more years. In 2019 Virginia Pine Gin also earned a Silver Award in the gin category.

Orange Smash (10% ABV), a canned, ready to drink cocktail crafted with vodka, fresh orange juice, and lemon lime flavors, is a Silver Award winner in the pre-mixed/RTD (ready to drink) category.

“We as a distilling team are very excited to have done so well at this year’s SIP Awards. Virginia Pine Gin was one of our first spirits and a product we have a lot of pride for; we think that some of the local ingredients grown on-site in Nelson County, like lemongrass, helped it bring home two top awards. Our Orange Smash really highlights the success the entire team has had in bringing a brand new canned cocktail to consumers. We are thankful these two amazing products have given us a reason to celebrate this year,” said Matt Casto, manager of distilling operations.

The SIP Awards International Spirits Competition is the only spirits competition with sole consumers as judges, giving brands big and small the opportunity to receive unbiased consumer feedback.

