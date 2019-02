Developing: Woman found dead near Lowe’s in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department is currently on the scene of a suspicious death.

A citizen called police at approximately 3:10 p.m. to report that he had discovered a body in a wooded area off of Lew DeWitt Boulevard adjacent to Lowe’s.

Upon arrival officers found a deceased adult female. The PD has begun an investigation into the incident.

