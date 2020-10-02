Developing: Trump going to Walter Reed after COVID-19 test

President Trump, diagnosed with COVID-19 late last night, is now on his way to Walter Reed Hospital, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the White House.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Earlier in the day on Friday, Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president had been administered a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, in addition to zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

“As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley said.

Story by Chris Graham

