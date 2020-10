Developing: Three people injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 2400 block of Churchville Avenue (Route 250) in Augusta County at 8:24 p.m. Monday.

A Toyota Corolla and a pickup truck collided and three people were injured. The injured were transported to Augusta Health and UVA Medical Center.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

