Developing: Teen jumps from bridge onto Interstate 64 in Waynesboro

Published Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 5:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Waynesboro Police responded Thursday at 1:58 p.m. to a report that a teen had jumped from the bridge on Lyndhurst Road onto Interstate 64 at the 95.8 mile marker.

Details are still developing. What we know now is that the 15-year-old had been transported to Augusta Health for medical care.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

Related

Comments