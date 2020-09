Developing: One dead, one serious injury in early-morning house fire in Waynesboro

One person is dead, and another was transported to VCU with serious burns, from a fire that destroyed a single-family home on Southfork Drive in Waynesboro on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 3:57 a.m., according to a press release from the Waynesboro Fire Department.

There were four people living in the home.

No additional injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

