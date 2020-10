Developing: One dead in two-vehicle crash involving moped near Nelson County High School

At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. A Ford Focus and moped collided in the 6900 block of Thomas Nelson Highway, which is in the vicinity of Nelson County High School.

There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

