Developing: Louisville COVID-19 issues push game at Virginia back a week

Published Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, 8:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Louisville football program will push the Cardinals’ game at Virginia back a week.

Louisville is pausing all team-related football activities indefinitely due to a heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures among the Cardinals’ staff and team members, Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Wednesday.

The Louisville-Virginia football game will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Both teams had an off weekend for Nov. 14 on their 2020 schedules.

“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” Tyra said. “With Virginia and us both having a bye week on Nov. 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time.”

Related

Comments