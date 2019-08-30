Developing: Gas leak on Rio Road

A gas leak reported on Rio Road East resulted in the closure of Rio Road between Greenbrier Terrace and Dunlora Drive this evening. At this time, westbound traffic is still restricted, but eastbound flow has been restored.

The gas leak occurred in the vicinity of utility work along the roadway.

There is no further information to release at this time.

