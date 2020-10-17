Developing: Explosion levels shopping center in Harrisonburg

Published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 12:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

An explosion rocked a Harrisonburg shopping center early Saturday, sending three people to the hospital, including two who had to be flown to UVA Medical Center.

At least two other people were injured. A statement from James Madison University posted on social media indicated that three JMU students, at the location for an off-campus community event, had been injured in the blast.

One student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the report, and two other students were treated on-scene and released.

Few details about the incident, at a shopping center on Miller Circle, off South Main Street, are available at this time.

The shopping center is home to Hometown Music, Element Vapors and Blue Sprocket Sound.

A post on Hometown Music’s Facebook page indicated that the owners had been informed by their landlord that the store had been destroyed by an explosion.

“We were not open, and the employees are OK. Thank you for your concern and prayers.”

Element Vapors posted a similar message on its Facebook page: “We appreciate everyone’s concern, all employees are safe.”

Blue Sprocket Sound reported on its Facebook page that its employees are safe.

“Our hearts go out to the other businesses in the area, and want to thank all the first responders who are working hard on the scene.”

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments