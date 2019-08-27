Developing: Body found in car on Howardsville Turnpike
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a death Investigation in the 5100 block of Howardsville Turnpike in Afton.
The call for service was received at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the body of a male was located inside a vehicle.
Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and Virginia Department of Emergency Management are currently assisting the ACSO with this incident.
“This scene is still under investigation and Howardsville Turnpike is currently closed on the Route 250 end,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.