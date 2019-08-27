Developing: Body found in car on Howardsville Turnpike

Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, 4:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a death Investigation in the 5100 block of Howardsville Turnpike in Afton.

The call for service was received at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the body of a male was located inside a vehicle.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and Virginia Department of Emergency Management are currently assisting the ACSO with this incident.

“This scene is still under investigation and Howardsville Turnpike is currently closed on the Route 250 end,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Like this: Like Loading...