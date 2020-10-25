Developing: Augusta County authorities searching for runaway Staunton teen

Published Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, 4:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

Samari Myles Simmons, 16, is 6’1”, 185 pounds, and he left home in a vehicle that has since been located in Waynesboro.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments