Developing: Augusta County authorities lead search for missing Staunton woman

Published Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 4:21 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Staunton woman who was last seen at her home on Wednesday.

Karen Sue Koogler, 56, may be operating a grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.

Koogler reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires she take medication. She is considered endangered.

If anyone has any information about this missing woman, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

