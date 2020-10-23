Developing: Augusta County authorities lead search for missing Staunton woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Staunton woman who was last seen at her home on Wednesday.
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, may be operating a grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.
Koogler reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires she take medication. She is considered endangered.
If anyone has any information about this missing woman, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.