Developing: Augusta County authorities investigating Sunday morning shooting

Published Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 8:51 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving an early morning report that a man was shot while attending a party in the 300 block of Sanger’s Lane, Staunton.

An adult male, reportedly from Charlottesville, arrived early Sunday morning at Augusta Health with a single gunshot wound to his hip. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are currently working to determine what events led up to the shooting. Anyone who attended the party or who has information about this incident/shooting is encouraged to contact Invesigator Rexrode of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

