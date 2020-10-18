Developing: Albemarle Police investigating murder of Charlottesville teen

Albemarle County Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old Charlottesville man reported Friday night.

Gabriel Joseph Price was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries in the shooting, which was reported at 9:54 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court, according to police.

Police are treating this as an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

