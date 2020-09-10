Details: Removal of At Ready statue from Albemarle County Courthouse scheduled for Saturday

Published Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020, 12:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The At Ready statue and the associated memorials of the cannons, cannonballs, and stone base, will be removed from Court Square on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to view the removal through a livestream available on Albemarle County’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels, beginning at 6:30 a.m. that day.

Viewers will have a direct sightline of the removal work, with live commentary sharing the history of Court Square, the memorials, and their installation.

During more routine work periods, recorded interviews and lectures by local historians, design professionals, elected officials, and community members will be aired in split-screen with the live-feed.

Due to gathering restrictions in place in response to COVID-19, there will be no onsite programming or designated viewing areas.

Street and sidewalk closures will be in-place due to the operation of heavy equipment and the nature of the removal work.

The event will be recorded for future viewing.

Related

Comments