Details on UVA’s NCAA Baseball Tournament bid

Published Monday, May. 31, 2021, 6:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia will make its 18th appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament after earning an at-large bid on Monday as the No. 3 seed in the Columbia Regional.

The bracket includes top seed Old Dominion (42-14), two seed South Carolina (33-21), three seed Virginia (29-23) and four seed Jacksonville (16-32).

The Cavaliers will square off against South Carolina on Friday at noon on ESPN2. Following the UVA/South Carolina game, Old Dominion will take on Jacksonville at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday at 7 p.m.

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Virginia enters the field of 64 for the first time since 2017 and the for the 15th time in 18 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor. The Cavaliers come into the NCAA Tournament winners of 10 of the last 14 games and reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Virginia was one of seven ACC teams to reach 18 conference wins in the regular season and won six of its last seven ACC series.

The winner of the Columbia regional is matched up with the Fort Worth regional made up of Dallas Baptist, McNeese, Oregon St. and TCU.

The NCAA will announce Super Regional sites on Tuesday, June 8 and the eight super regional hosts will come from the pool of 16 regional hosts.

Related

Comments