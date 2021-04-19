Details on three local COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for this week

Wednesday’s large on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Augusta Health has extended hours for those who are not available during the workday.

The Wednesday vaccination clinic will extend until 8 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic for those age 16 and older.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to schedule.

Augusta Health has also added an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. clinic on Friday at the Fitness Center.

The Friday clinic is a Moderna clinic for those age 18 and older.

On Sunday, there is a clinic at the Waynesboro YMCA from 1-5 p.m. that will have 200 walk-in doses available. No appointment is needed, but only 200 doses will be available.

This is a Moderna clinic for those age 18 and older.

