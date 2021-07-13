Destination Downtown Waynesboro launches Reading Ramble

Pages of the book It’s My Time to Fly, written by local author Julie Conner, are hung in the windows of participating Downtown Waynesboro businesses, allowing people to read the book from the sidewalk while exploring downtown.

The effort is being organized by Destination Downtown Waynesboro, which has launched a Reading Ramble to take place in Downtown Waynesboro through Aug. 1.

Kids of all ages will enjoy seeing the colorful pages of the book dotting the storefronts along Main Street and Wayne Avenue.

“This event supports not only local talent, but supports our downtown merchants and healthy family activities while encouraging an interest in reading. All good things!” said Sarah Severs, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro.

Conner is a teacher at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, and this is her first published book; it was published in March 2021. Emily Row, the book’s talented illustrator, also lives in the Shenandoah Valley.

It was important to DDW that the first book they chose for a Reading Ramble through downtown be from a local author. The book aims to highlight children’s individuality, and emphasize and normalize that everyone develops at their own pace.

Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro will be hosting a free Books and Bubbles event to celebrate the Reading Ramble with the author this Saturday at 10 am. Signed and personalized copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Children are invited to wear wings in honor of Caterpillar Number Five, and they will be able to blow bubbles.

To learn more about this event, visit Stone Soup Books on Facebook.

For more information about the Reading Ramble, please visit Destination Downtown Waynesboro’s Facebook page.