Design public hearing for Fontaine Avenue Streetscape Project set for Wednesday

The Charlottesville Department of Public Works will be holding a design public hearing for the Fontaine Avenue Streetscape Project on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.

The meeting will serve as an opportunity for citizens to receive information about the project, review the current project design, interact with the design team, and provide comment on the project’s environmental documents, major design features and proposed right of way limits.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. with a brief project overview and presentation, which will be followed by open questions with the project design team for approximately 15 minutes. At approximately 6:30 p.m., a formal public hearing will begin with the citizen comment period and with a time limit of 3 minutes per speaker.

Due to current restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual setting. People who are interested in attending and/or presenting comment are asked to register in advance by visiting www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

For more information, visit the project website at fontainestreetscape.com or contacting Kyle Kling, project manager, at klingk@charlottesville.gov.

