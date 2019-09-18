DEQ selects Skeo Solutions for environmental justice study

The Virginia DEQ has selected Skeo Solutions, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in environmental planning and community engagement, to conduct its environmental justice study.

Skeo, a federally certified small business founded in 1996 and based in Charlottesville, will identify options and recommendations to DEQ for the development of a strategic approach on environmental justice issues.

Skeo has been in operation for over 20 years and employs a staff of more than 50 who work extensively with federal, state and local government, national organizations and non-profits. Clients include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Chesapeake Bay Program, Georgetown Climate Center, James River Association and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“We are extremely pleased to have Skeo on board to help DEQ develop a clear process for incorporating environmental justice principles into our plans, policies and programs,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “Skeo’s expertise and knowledge of local and national environmental justice history and experience in facilitating conversations with staff, stakeholders and regulated entities, will help us increase engagement and transparency with all communities.”

Skeo’s team, which will include nationally recognized experts on environmental justice Vernice Miller-Travis and Michael J. Lythcott, will be interviewing a cross section of stakeholders from across Virginia. Skeo will conduct research on a range of options while overseeing a legal assessment of DEQ’s statutory authority across air, water and waste programs.

“Skeo is so thrilled for the opportunity to support the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in this important work,” said Skeo Project Manager Sarah Malpass. “We have assembled a team with deep expertise in environmental justice and look forward to our conversations with stakeholders and agency staff around the state to shape a robust Environmental Justice Study to guide Virginia’s environmental programs.”

Skeo will partner with Spectrum Environmental Sciences, Inc., based in Frederick, Md., to serve as subcontractor on the project. Spectrum is a Virginia-certified Small, Woman-owned and Minority-owned Business vendor. Skeo’s work, and DEQ’s review of their recommendations, is expected to take from nine to 12 months to complete.

For more information on Skeo Solutions, Inc., visit www.skeo.com.

For more information on Spectrum Environmental Services, Inc., visit www.spectrumenv.com/.