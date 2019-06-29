DEQ releases annual report on solid waste management

The Virginia DEQ has released its annual report on solid waste management in Virginia.

The report provides the amount of solid waste managed in Virginia in 2018, as well as the types and sources of solid waste generated outside the commonwealth. Solid waste includes municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, vegetative and yard waste, and other types of waste.

“The annual report presents a wealth of information about waste management for local planning authorities,” said DEQ Land Division Director Justin Williams. “All permitted facilities are required to report their available capacity and expected life of the facilities based on current disposal rates.”

During 2018, the total amount of solid waste received at Virginia facilities increased by more than 214,000 tons, or about one percent from the amount reported in 2017. About three quarters of the waste originated in Virginia and 24 percent was generated from other states. The total amount of solid waste from outside of Virginia decreased slightly from 2017.

Other findings of the report include:

Approximately 13.85 million tons or 64% of the total (21.8 million tons) were municipal solid waste, which is trash from households and businesses.

Approximately 13.08 million tons (72%) is disposed in landfills, and about 2.2 million tons (12%) is incinerated. The remainder was managed by other means, including composting, mulching and recycling.

Five jurisdictions accounted for 98% of waste received from out-of-state sources: Maryland; Washington, D.C., New York, North Carolina and New Jersey.

For wastes generated in Virginia during 2018, the total amount increased by 1.3%. Municipal solid waste increased by 4.32%. Waste classified as construction and demolition debris decreased by 5.49% and industrial waste decreased by 9.96% compared to 2017.

The full solid waste report is available on the DEQ website at www.DEQ.Virginia.gov.

