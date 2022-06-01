DEQ helps Harrisonburg acquire two electric school buses

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is providing funding to the Harrisonburg Department of Transportation to purchase two electric school buses.

According to a news release, the Clean School Bus program awarded $570,300 to HDPT, which will use the funds to offset the difference between what two new diesel buses would cost versus the cost of two electric school buses, as well as for the purchase of associated charging infrastructure.

HDPT is looking to incorporate the two electric buses into the existing fleet in the next few years.

“HDPT would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the state (specifically DEQ) for giving us the opportunity to enhance our vehicle energy renewal and sustainability goals for the city of Harrisonburg,” said HDPT Director Gerald Gatobu. “HDPT’s valued employees look forward to implementing the project that will ultimately enhance the quality of our City school transportation system.”

Harrisonburg’s 2039 Vision Plan includes a commitment to community resiliency and protecting the natural environment.

For more information on the vision, visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/city-council-vision.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

