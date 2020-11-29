Department of Veterans Services cancels cemetery wreath ceremonies

Published Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, 10:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has cancelled the public wreath laying cemeteries at its state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk in the month of December.

“We sincerely regret that we must cancel the public portion of the annual wreath laying ceremonies normally held each December at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk,” said John Maxwell, VDVS commissioner. “Because of safety concerns, along with recent restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 persons enacted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public will not be able to participate this year in laying memorial wreaths on each veteran’s gravesite.”

In lieu of a public event, VDVS cemetery staff will work with the volunteers of the Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk wreath committees to adorn all graves with wreaths at varying times the weekend of Dec. 19-20.

Families and other members of the public are requested to delay visits to the cemeteries until the afternoon of Dec. 20 when the wreath placements are completed.

“I sincerely hope the community will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to pay their respects to our veterans,” said Michael Henshaw, VDVS director of cemetery services.

Wreaths will remain in place from Dec. 20 until Jan. 4.

For more information about Virginia’s state veterans cemeteries including the latest information on visitation and guidelines, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries/cemetery-information or call the cemetery office directly.

Related

Comments