Department of Game and Inland Fisheries marks law enforcement academy graduation

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Basic Law Enforcement Academy has graduated a new class of officers.

On September 7, the Honorable Heidi S. Barshinger, Clerk of the Henrico County Circuit Court, officially swore-in the new officers at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

In all, 17 new conservation police officers (CPOs) were sworn-in at the ceremony. These officers completed an intensive training program that ran for 26 weeks. They will take up their assignments across the Commonwealth and proceed with field training under the direct supervision of field training officers.

This is the 10th class (The Muskies) to graduate from the Department’s Training Academy. DGIF undertook establishing its own academy in order to tailor the program to the specific needs of Conservation Police Officers.

DGIF’s newest Conservation Police Officers, along with their newly assigned counties are below.

Nicholas Belotte, Charlotte County

Craig Chillcott, Bland County

Michael Chittum, Dinwiddie County

James Dooley, Lunenburg County

Gregory Goff Jr., Greene County

Joshua Guizar, Culpeper County

James Hale, Franklin County

Kyle Jones, Greensville County

Mark Machen, Northampton County

Roger Palmisano, Faquier County

Philip Pritt, Alleghany County

Adam Roberts, Goochland County

Tyler Routon, Franklin County

Brandon Royals , Page County

Nicholas Sumner, Amelia County

Keith Wilson, Halifax County

Shane Wilson, Brunswick County

Additionally, six previously certified Law Enforcement Officers attended the 10th Modified Basic Academy for 11 weeks to learn those skills that are specific to Conservation Police Officers. These six CPO’s have been out in the field since May and have already completed their field training.

