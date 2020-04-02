Department of Game and Inland Fisheries COVID-19 update

Published Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is taking the COVID-19 virus seriously and wants to make sure staff and constituents are taking all necessary precautions.

DGIF encourages everyone in the Commonwealth to utilize the online option, gooutdoorsvirginia.com for all of your licensing and registration needs. Hunters, anglers, boaters and wildlife enthusiasts can do most transactions online.

Updates

All DGIF offices and fish hatcheries are operational, but closed for walk in traffic until further notice.

As you may have seen circulating around social media, DGIF has not canceled any hunting seasons or fishing opportunities. All access points are open. No license requirements or regulations on fishing or hunting have been lifted. Please follow all rules and regulations.

The upcoming turkey season, including youth and apprentice weekend, are still on schedule.

The following closures to access points have been made:

Burke Lake Park: the parking area and boat launch at Burke Lake will be closed until further notice. This coincides with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s decision to close Burke Lake Park in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

the parking area and boat launch at Burke Lake will be closed until further notice. This coincides with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s decision to close Burke Lake Park in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goshen Scout Reservation and Lake Merriweather : As of March 30, the Goshen Scout Reservation and Lake Merriweather will be closed until further notice. This coincides with the National Capital Council’s decision to close the property in response to COVID-19.

: As of March 30, the Goshen Scout Reservation and Lake Merriweather will be closed until further notice. This coincides with the National Capital Council’s decision to close the property in response to COVID-19. George Washington & Jefferson National Forests: the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests are still currently open for recreational fishing.

Trout stocking will continue. However, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Trout Stocking Program in order to promote social distancing and avoid crowds:

Heritage Day, scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.

Stockings for Urban Program Waters and the Youth-Only Stocked Trout Program will be rescheduled and will no longer be pre-announced. All waters will still receive their full allotment of trout stockings for the season.

Additionally, trout stockings at the Department’s three Fee Fishing Areas (Clinch Mountain, Crooked Creek, and Douthat Lake) will not begin in early April as planned. Stockings at the Fee Areas will resume as soon as advisable.

Information on daily trout stockings can be found on the DGIF website or by calling the Trout Line at 434-525-3474.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments