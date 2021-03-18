Dentures: Types and alternatives

Tooth loss can take a toll on your self-confidence. You can find yourself struggling to say the right words. If left untreated, it could affect your dental health. However, there is no need to worry as there are different types of treatments that will help restore your smile. A great option that most people consider is dentures. If you have lost a tooth or need to get your tooth surgically removed, dentures might be the perfect option for you. Millions of people wear dentures to protect their teeth and gums. This post takes a look at the different types of dentures and their alternatives.

Temporary dentures

Temporary dentures are also known as immediate dentures. They are temporary stand-in dentures that are placed when your teeth have been severely diseased or damaged. The temporary dentures are molded and placed inside your mouth as soon as your teeth have been removed. They help maintain the shape of the gums and ensure that your face heals after the procedure. Moreover, they also ensure that other teeth do not crowd into the freed up space. Since the gums shrink and change as they heal, the temporary dentures are not perfectly fitted. They are removed and replaced by permanent dentures.

Permanent dentures

Permanent dentures are not like temporary dentures. They are molded into the mouth once the gum tissue has been completely healed after the tooth extraction. The permanent dentures will be placed once 6 to 8 weeks have passed following the oral surgery. Thus, the permanent dentures would fit perfectly into your gums. Moreover, you have nothing to worry about as they do not pop out.

The process involved in getting permanent dentures is that you would first need to choose the type of dentures that suit you best. However, the option you select depends on the number of teeth you have and the number of teeth that have been removed. The dentist would take an impression of your jaw to create an impression. The impression would be used for creating a wax bite impression. It will allow a plastic model to be made. Once the permanent dentures have been constructed, they will be mounted onto your gums. They are made using realistic acrylic and plastic. The best thing about permanent dentures is that they are comfortable and made for the shape of your mouth. They are very durable which means that they should last you a lifetime.

Denture alternatives

1. Dental implants

Dental implants are similar to permanent dentures. They are designed to remain in your mouth for your lifetime. Instead of getting bonded onto your teeth, dental implants are surgically placed on your jawbone with the help of small titanium rods which act as tooth roots. If you decide to get dental implants, it is important that you keep in mind that they require long healing intervals before the replacement tooth is placed. But, advanced dentistry allows for missing teeth to be replaced within a day. The dentist will determine the best way forward during the initial consultation and examination. Generally, dental implants are a great option if you have lost just a single tooth.

2. Dental bridges

When it comes to dental bridges, you have three options to choose from. There are traditional dental bridges, cantilever dental bridges, and bonded bridges. Each option has its pros and cons. However, traditional dental bridges are the most common type of dental bridge out there.

If you decide to get traditional dental bridges, it is important that you know that artificial teeth would be anchored to the neighboring teeth using metal wings. A dental crown would be placed on each adjacent tooth for supporting the bridge. As for those that have lost more than a single tooth, they would require an artificial tooth.

There are plenty of benefits of getting dental bridges as mentioned below.

Restores your smile.

Repairs the bite function.

Replaces a missing tooth without requiring bone graft.

Keeps the existing teeth from losing alignment.

Regains the ability to speak and eat properly.

In order for a dental bridge to be placed, two visits are required. Once you have gotten a dental bridge, nobody would even notice that you have gotten dental work done.

Conclusion

After you have read this post, you will know everything about denture types and their alternatives. Make sure to consult with your dentist to determine which option would be best for you. It is important that you ask an expert.

