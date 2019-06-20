Denton Park temporarily closed in Downtown Harrisonburg

Denton Park, the small urban park located in Downtown Harrisonburg on South Main Street, has been temporarily closed for cleaning and maintenance.

The park was closed Wednesday night after an officer was called to address a concern of park patrons following the death of a patron’s dog, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation had already scheduled a closure of the park, which was set to begin Monday, June 24, to address concerns raised by park visitors and area businesses regarding how some were using the public space.

During the closure, Parks and Recreation staff will conduct light repair work and clean the park’s waterfall fountain in addition to general maintenance. City staff also will continue to work closely with area businesses to address any other concerns regarding usage of the area. The park will likely remain closed for at least two weeks, and after reopening will be locked each evening.

Once Denton Park reopens, the City asks that visitors please avoid littering and misuse of the public space. Misuse may necessitate additional downtime.

“Just like any of our parks facilities or public spaces in Harrisonburg, visitors need to be mindful of their impact and remember that others wish to enjoy these areas, too,” Harrisonburg Communications Director Mike Parks said. “Be aware of how your language and actions impact other visitors, clean up after yourself, and please leave the amenities in the same way you found them so others can experience the park as it is meant to be experienced.”

A notice will be posted to the City’s social media pages when Denton Park reopens.

