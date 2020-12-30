Democrats raise faux ire over Republican ‘challenge’ of Biden election win

Democrats are getting themselves into a lather because Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is saying he will challenge Joe Biden’s victory when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to certify the 2020 election.

Um, one problem.

More than a half-dozen House Democrats challenged Donald Trump’s win in 2016, notable because it was Joe Biden, in his role as vice president, which had him serving as the president of the Senate, who had to rule on, and throw out, the objections, at one point having to chide members of the party to the tune of: “It is over.”

A similar scene played out in 2001, when Al Gore, awkwardly as the outgoing vice president, had to throw out objections from Florida House Democrats objecting to George W. Bush’s win.

But anyway, you’re supposed to pretend that this has never happened before in U.S. history, and certainly not twice in the past 20 years – including four years ago.

Here’s a statement to that effect from Virginia Democrat Donald McEachin.

“After multiple recounts, state certifications and the Electoral College vote, it is reckless and disrespectful to American voters that a U.S. Senator is entertaining challenging the results of a free and fair election,” McEachin said today. “Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory in November. The American people have spoken. It is time for Sen. Hawley and his Republican colleagues to put what’s best for our country ahead of their personal politics and end this wanton obstruction of a peaceful transfer of power to the duly-elected Biden-Harris administration.”

Never happened before.

Nothing to see here, please disperse.

Story by Chris Graham

