Democratic LG race update: Rasoul raised more than $650K in 2020

Roanoke Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul announced Friday that his campaign for lieutenant governor had raised more than $650,000 in the fundraising period that ended on Dec. 31.

Rasoul’s fundraising total is, for the moment, anyway, at the top of the crowded field of candidates for the Democratic Party nomination – there are eight in all, at the moment.

Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala reported Friday that her campaign had raised $430,000 to date.

Alexandria Democratic Del. Mark Levine had raised in the range of $200,000.

We can’t confirm these totals at this writing, because the Virginia Department of Elections hasn’t updated the totals in its database.

For context, we looked up the fundraising totals for the past two Democratic Party lieutenant governor primaries.

Justin Fairfax, who went on to become the Democratic nominee in 2017, raised $1.34 million for his nomination campaign that year.

Fairfax won a three-way nomination race that year. His opponents were Gene Rossi, who raised $317,696, and Susan Platt, who raised $272,001.

Fairfax, this cycle, is in a crowded five-candidate field vying for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

Back in 2013, Ralph Northam, then a state senator, on his way to winning the Democratic nomination to run for lieutenant governor, raised $1.01 million on his nomination race.

He was actually vastly outspent by his one rival for the nomination, Aneesh Chopra, who raised $1.96 million for his nomination campaign.

Northam won the nomination that year with 54.2 percent of the vote.

With that context, then, Rasoul having $650,000 in receipts at the turn of the year is solid.

Chopra, in his 2013 race, had already raised $923,450 for his campaign as of the previous Dec. 31.

Northam hadn’t started raising money before Jan. 1 in the 2013 cycle.

Fairfax reported having raised $490,176 as of the end of 2016 heading into the 2017 cycle.

Story by Chris Graham

