Democrat Jennifer Lewis challenges Republican Ben Cline to Lexington debate

Published Friday, Sep. 21, 2018, 8:20 pm

Jennifer LewisSixth District Democratic Party nominee Jennifer Lewis has accepted a debate hosted by the Lexington-Rockbridge County Chamber of Commerce, and she’s challenging Republican nominee Ben Cline to attend.

The debate will take place Wednesday, October 24, at 6 p.m.

Lewis had previously indicated that she was willing to debate Cline at events organized by James Madison University, Washington & Lee University, and the Lynchburg League of Women Voters – to no avail.

