Democrat Jennifer Lewis challenges Republican Ben Cline to Lexington debate
Sixth District Democratic Party nominee Jennifer Lewis has accepted a debate hosted by the Lexington-Rockbridge County Chamber of Commerce, and she’s challenging Republican nominee Ben Cline to attend.
The debate will take place Wednesday, October 24, at 6 p.m.
Lewis had previously indicated that she was willing to debate Cline at events organized by James Madison University, Washington & Lee University, and the Lynchburg League of Women Voters – to no avail.