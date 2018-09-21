Democrat Jennifer Lewis challenges Republican Ben Cline to Lexington debate

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Sixth District Democratic Party nominee Jennifer Lewis has accepted a debate hosted by the Lexington-Rockbridge County Chamber of Commerce, and she’s challenging Republican nominee Ben Cline to attend.

The debate will take place Wednesday, October 24, at 6 p.m.

Lewis had previously indicated that she was willing to debate Cline at events organized by James Madison University, Washington & Lee University, and the Lynchburg League of Women Voters – to no avail.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web