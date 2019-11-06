Democracy for America celebrates Virginia legislature flip

Tonight, with the help of four Democracy for America-endorsed candidate victories, Democrats took control of both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly.

This is a major victory for Virginia progressives and Democracy for America, which, in 2013, made Virginia the flagship state in it’s Purple to Blue project, a multi-year, multi-state, multi-million dollar effort to flip Governors, State Houses, and State Senate Chambers to Democratic control.

Statement from Charles Chamberlain, Chair of Democracy for America, on the flip to Democratic control in Virginia’s General Assembly and the success of DFA’s Purple to Blue program:

“Tonight’s historic flip of Virginia’s House of Delegates and State Senate to Democratic control is not only a huge victory for the people of the Commonwealth, it’s a victory that Democracy for America has been working towards for the last seven years.

“Back in March 2013, a lot of folks thought we were nuts for making an overwhelmingly ‘red’ state like Virginia the flagship of our multi-year, multi-state, multi-million dollar Purple to Blue campaign to flip Governors, State Houses, and State Senate Chambers from Republican to Democrat across the country by the end of 2020.

“But we knew that if we worked with Virginians to invest in diverse progressive leadership, and focus on building the power of the growing New American Majority of Black, brown, and progressive white voters, profound inclusive populist change would win in the Commonwealth.

“We were honored to endorse Ghazala Hashmi (VA-SD-10), Joshua Cole (VA-HD-28), Elizabeth Guzman (VA-HD-31) and Danica Roem (VA-HD-13) ahead of their victories tonight. Each worked their heart out to win their race and, in office, will work tirelessly for the communities they serve, and we look forward to working with them every step of the way.

“Tonight, after years of hard work, Virginians finally have a government that represents their proud progressive values.” — Charles Chamberlain, Executive Director, Democracy for America

