Delaite’s complete game propels Liberty past North Alabama, 4-0

Published Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, 8:05 pm

Lefthander Trevor Delaite pitched a one-hit, complete game shutout to lead the Liberty Flames past the North Alabama Lions, 4-0, Friday afternoon in an ASUN Conference play at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Delaite, 2-1, shut down North Alabama, giving up just one hit over nine innings. He struck out five and walked two. The senior allowed four baserunners and did not allow a runner past second base in his first ever start at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty third baseman Trey McDyre had a game-high three hits, driving in two runs and scoring one.

After a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings, the host Flames scored all the runs Delaite needed on the afternoon, pushing across three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Liberty extends its winning streak to six games. The Flames move 1-0 in the ASUN and 8-5 overall. North Alabama drops to 0-1 in the ASUN and 1-10 overall.

