Del. Tim Hugo’s anti-tolling bill passes Senate

HB 2527, introduced by Del. Tim Hugo, having already passed the House, unanimously passed the Senate on Monday.

If signed into law, this bill would prevent tolls from being placed on the Fairfax and Prince William County Parkways.

“Northern Virginians are already paying enough tolls,” Hugo said. “I have always opposed tolls on existing road capacity, and this bill will help ensure that the Fairfax and Prince William County Parkways remain toll free. I strongly urge the Governor to sign this bill into law.”

