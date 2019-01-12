Del. Steve Landes announces appointment of Owen Streed to House Page Program

Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, announced the acceptance of Owen Streed of Charlottesville to the Virginia House of Delegates Page Program.

Streed will be participating in the page program from January 9th through February 22nd for the 2019 General Assembly Session.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Streed will be assisting the Virginia House of Delegates for the 2019 General Assembly Session. Mr. Streed has an impressive resume and a background that demonstrates he has the skill set required to be a successful page,” said Landes. “I would like to thank Speaker Cox for appointing a student from the 25th District to be a part of this exceptional program. I am excited for Mr. Streed and the other members of the incoming page class who will have an opportunity to participate in state government and see the legislative process in action.”

Owen Streed is a student at Henley Middle School in Crozet, Virginia, and the son of proud parents William and Kristin Streed. He enjoys travelling, reading, and a variety of sports including skiing, mountain biking and lacrosse to name a few. Mr. Streed has a love for history and politics and is a member of Henley Middle School’s Model UN Team and is active with the Junior Scholastic Bowl.

“I am excited for this unique opportunity to participate in our state government,” said Streed. “I look forward to broadening my horizons and the unique experiences that await me at the Virginia General Assembly.”

Each year the Speaker of the House of Delegates appoints 13 and 14 year-olds from across the Commonwealth to serve as House pages during the regular session of the General Assembly. These young people assist the members of the House of Delegates, the House Clerk’s staff, and other legislative staff in the daily duties required for the successful operation of the House of Delegates during the session.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

