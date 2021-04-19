Del. Cia Price endorses Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Published Monday, Apr. 19, 2021, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has received the endorsement of Del. Cia Price in his bid for lieutenant governor.

Del. Price’s district includes parts of Hampton and Newport News.

“Sam is a man of integrity that has demonstrated a better side of politics. By focusing on people and policy, Sam truly has been a voice of courage and conviction in the General Assembly,” said Price. “He has put in the work and would do an amazing job in higher office. His leadership, character, and vision are what we need in our next lieutenant governor.”

“Del. Price’s vision and tenacity have earned the respect of her colleagues, the trust of her constituents, and the admiration of people across Virginia and beyond,” said Rasoul. “I’m exceedingly lucky to call her a friend and enjoyed working with her in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. I look forward to continuing that work together as lieutenant governor.”

The endorsement follows Rasoul’s endorsement last Thursday by Democracy For America, one of the nation’s largest progressive grassroots organizations. Price is the sixth member of the General Assembly to endorse Rasoul—state senators John Bell and Ghazala Hashmi, and state delegates Lashrecse Aird, Ibraheem Samirah and Suhas Subramanyam have also endorsed.

To date, Rasoul has received the endorsement of over 100 elected officials and grasstops leaders, including former U.S. Congressman Rick Boucher, 15 mayors and city and town council members, and seven school board members.

His campaign has also been endorsed by:

Sunrise Movement

Sunrise Movement Virginia

Democracy for America

Richmond For All

United Rural Democrats

IUE-CWA Local 82162

Our Revolution

Our Revolution Virginia

Our Revolution in the Blue Ridge

Our Revolution South Central VA

Indivisible New River Valley

Future Black Leaders Coalition

Augusta Free Press

Related

Comments