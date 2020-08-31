Del. Chris Runion partners with DMV to provide DMV Connect at Grottoes Town Hall

Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, is partnering with the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide a DMV Connect location at the Grottoes Town Hall Sept. 14-16.

Service is by appointment only and priority will be given to residents of the 25th District.

Time slots are available in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a 45-minute lunch hour starting at noon.

“We have heard time and time again from constituents that the scheduling for a DMV appointment is months away.” said Runion. “These wait times are a direct consequence of Gov. Northam’s months-long lockdown and suspension of in-person DMV services. People need to be able to drive to get groceries, go to work, and have their paperwork in order. I am proud of the local DMV offices for offering this service, and I’m happy to bring it to a central part of our district.”

DMV Connect can assist individuals with driver’s licenses (except testing), ID cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titling, address changes, vehicle registration and other essential services.

More information can be found at the DMV Connect website.

Individuals can make an appointment by calling Del. Runion’s office at 540-255-0504 or by emailing their name, address, and preferred time slot to DelCRunion@House.Virginia.Gov.

