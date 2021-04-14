Del. Alfonso Lopez endorses Elizabeth Guzman for lieutenant governor

Arlington Del. Alfonso Lopez announced Wednesday that he is endorsing Elizabeth Guzman for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Elizabeth Guzman is the fighter we need for the Latino community and for all Virginians,” Lopez said. “Nearly one in 10 Virginians is Latino, yet a Latino has never served as lieutenant governor and there are no Latinos in the State Senate. But diversity means little without delivery, and Elizabeth Guzman has delivered time and again for our community.

“She helped negotiate legislation that granted undocumented immigrants driving privilege cards, introduced and passed a new law to extend non-drivers in the undocumented community the dignity of a state-issued ID, successfully led the charge to end the 287(g) partnership with ICE in Prince William County, introduced and passed a budget item to ensure women in the undocumented community can access pre-natal care, and has led COVID-related town halls in Spanish that have reached thousands of viewers.

“I am honored to call her hermana and look forward to helping elect her as the first woman and first Latina to serve as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor,” Lopez said.

“I am grateful for the support of mi hermano, Del. Alfonso Lopez,” Guzman said. “Del. Lopez has proven to be a progressive voice for the people of Arlington and Fairfax in Richmond. He has delivered countless results for a diverse district by helping to expand Medicaid, delivering in-state tuition and financial aid for DREAMer students, and more. I am also proud to endorse him for his own re-election to the House of Delegates so he can continue to build a Virginia that lifts everyone up, and leaves no one behind.”

