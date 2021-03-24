DeJoy details proposals for fixing USPS: It’s not good

The Postmaster General that Donald Trump left us with has a brilliant set of ideas for how to fix the United States Postal Service: make it less efficient.

The 10-year strategic plan for the USPS released by Louis DeJoy would raise postage rates, slow some mail service, and reduce post office hours.

Seriously.

The DeJoy plan calls for changing the standard for first class letters and flats to a five-day standard from a three-day standard.

Under the plan, then, USPS could expect to deliver about 70 percent of first class mail within three days.

Good idea, there. Instead of figuring out a way to get it in the goal, make the goalposts wider.

Reminder: this is Trump’s guy.

“Postmaster General DeJoy has put forth a draconian plan that guarantees the death spiral of the United States Postal Service,” said Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations. “Customers and Congress are fed up with DeJoy’s service cuts and record delays. The only way to right this ship is new leadership, a better vision, and a realistic plan that serves all Americans.”

“I have heard from too many Virginians who are understandably upset with the poor mail service they have experienced in recent months,” Sen. Mark Warner said. “Louis DeJoy’s failures as Postmaster General are apparent to anyone who has been forced to wait weeks, sometimes months, for birthday cards, bills, or medications to arrive.

“I recognize that USPS has serious financial and logistical challenges ahead, but the least we owe the American people is a full USPS Board to review DeJoy’s new 10-year plan for the Postal Service. The Senate should confirm President Biden’s nominees as soon as possible,” Warner said.

Last week, Sen. Warner along with Sen. Tim Kaine sent a letter to congressional leaders urging speedy confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors that oversees USPS, citing the need for strict oversight over DeJoy’s ten-year plan.

Story by Chris Graham

