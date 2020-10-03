Defense, Ferguson’s 3 TD passes, key Liberty to 28-7 win over North Alabama
Liberty forced three turnovers and recorded six quarterback sacks, on its way to shutting down North Alabama, 28-7, on Saturday at Williams Stadium.
Chris Ferguson made a successful first start for the Flames (3-0) at quarterback, going 12-for-21 with 64 passing yards and three touchdown passes.
The Flames have won five straight games overall and pushed their home winning streak to seven games.
Flames linebacker Anthony Butler had a huge game, with a team-leading nine tackles, two interceptions and one sack.
Joshua Mack rushed for 130 yards on 130 carries, good for his third straight 100-yard rushing game. Johnathan Bennett passed for his first career touchdown, while Flames Brody Brumm and Chris Barrett both hauled in the first touchdown passes of their careers.
UNA went 1-for-3 in the red zone, as two of their possessions stalled inside the 20.
Liberty scored on four out of five times in the red zone.
The Flames outgained the Lions 357-247, with Liberty outrushing North Alabama by a 250-63 margin.
For the season, Liberty is holding opponents to 280.6 total yards offense per contest.