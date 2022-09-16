Defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson signs three-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson has signed a three-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him with the team through 2026.
HendrickCars.com also re-upped its sponsor deal for Larson’s No. 5 car. HendrickCars.com, the online home for Hendrick Automotive Group, will remain the team’s 35-race majority partner and continue its support of Larson in all non-NASCAR events in which he competes.
“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”
Larson won 10 races in his inaugural season with Hendrick in 2021, including a walk-off victory in the season finale to clinch his first Cup Series championship. The 30-year-old native of Elk Grove, Calif., qualified for the 2022 playoffs with two regular-season wins
“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”