Decrease in COVID patients allowing Augusta Health to resume elective services

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 33, down from the recent high of 63 reported back on Sept. 13, and the hospital reported just 16 new positive COVID cases in the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The trends with both are allowing Augusta Health to create a path forward to provide both care for COVID patients while resuming the provision of elective services to the community.

Over the next several weeks, team members will be redeployed back to their home departments so these services can begin. This could, at times, create staffing vacuums on the inpatient units, according to a release from the hospital on Tuesday.

“When this happens, we will cap inpatient census in key areas. We anticipate this model will continue until we see a decrease in inpatient COVID census couple with an increase in staffing,” the release said.

“Augusta Health believes that increasing vaccination rates is the best and fastest way out of this pandemic. Thanks to those who have already vaccinated,” the release said.

Vaccination Eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

There are now two groups of previously vaccinated people who can receive third-dose COVID-19 booster shots.

The first group, approved several weeks ago is:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

The second, recently approved group is:

Those age 65 and over, or

Those ages 18-64 with an underlying medical condition, or

Those who live in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities or shelters, or

Those who work in high-risk occupations, who

Have already received two doses of PFIZER vaccine only, and who

Received their second dose more than six months ago.

Although the FDA advisory panel has endorsed and recommended a Moderna booster for the general (non-immunocompromised) public, the CDC will meet this week to discuss Moderna boosters. The boosters cannot be given until the CDC approves their administration and provides guidance.

Appointments are required for all booster shots and are available on vaccinate.augustahealth.com. Those who meet criteria for the second group but received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for boosters at this time.

The criteria for the two types of vaccine boosters can be confusing; if you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

Please bring COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in Primary Care Offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-Based Clinics

This week, Augusta Health is sending vaccination teams to local long-term care facilities to assist with the vaccination of residents and staff at those sites.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Wednesday: Third-Dose Booster Clinic. The clinic will run from 2-7 p.m. Please verify criteria for one of the two approved populations for boosters. Pfizer booster available for both populations; Moderna booster only approved for immunocompromised population. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Thursday: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Friday: Third-Dose Booster Clinic. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please verify criteria for one of the two approved populations for boosters. Pfizer booster available for both populations; Moderna booster only approved for immunocompromised population. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.