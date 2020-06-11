Decks & Docks Lumber Company shares 7 ways to market your lumber company for the season

In today’s challenging business environment, it can be difficult to come up with new ways to market your lumber company. Many new building projects have been put on hold. However, this business cycle can present a huge opportunity for companies that focus on do-it-yourselfers, since many people find themselves with a great deal of time on their hands.

Decks & Docks Lumber Company offers helpful suggestions to fellow lumber companies, explaining how innovative marketing techniques can help to bolster business even in this difficult time.

Organic Marketing

Organic marketing can be a great way to put your company in people’s minds. When your customers share their positive experiences with your company, they will attract new business. Some examples of organic marketing are word-of-mouth, through review websites that are not paid for, and developing a coherent branding strategy.

Organic marketing may be a long-term investment of time, but it costs little or no money in your company’s budget. Paying attention to customer needs and with your relationship to the community as a whole will lead to good results.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Another way in which companies can drive new business is through search engine optimization or SEO. This is a system of inserting the right keywords and content into your website so that it is picked up in the first page of search results online. SEO has become more complicated over the past several years as inauthentic results have been weeded out by advancing algorithms.

One of the most important aspects of SEO today is a Google snippet. The snippet is drawn directly from your website and is featured at the top of search results. Focus on answering the main question that people may have about your company on the first page of your website. This will help to drive business to your page.

Social Media

When creating a marketing strategy, it is key to become part of the social media landscape. While many older and established customers do not use social media to find new service companies, the bulk of people do. Making sure that your company’s information is correct and up-to-date is extremely important. Make sure that your website address and phone number are accurate. Also, your list of services and types of lumber you carry is important.

It is a good idea to make sure that your company is fairly and accurately represented. A disgruntled customer can cause a great deal of havoc online, and it is hard for a company to combat these problems without help.

Radio and Television

Another form of paid marketing that may be helpful is radio and television. Targeted local ads on cable TV or on the radio can reach your customers at home and remind them why your company is the best possible choice for their lumber needs.

Charitable Activities

One of the best ways to market your company is through charitable activities. This brings your company a great deal of goodwill with the local residents and shows that your company is compassionate and helpful.

Some examples of this technique include donating time or money to local organizations such as youth sports leagues. Your company can also donate lumber to schools or community organizations.

Branding

In general, it is necessary to have a solid brand image in order to make your marketing work. Branding covers everything from the graphics and visual look of your company to the way your company handles customer interactions. If your brand is to be accessible and friendly, make sure that all of your employees are on the same mission. One unfriendly employee can damage your brand.

Your brand will also enable you to associate with a certain demographic. Being a youth-focused brand is different from appealing to older customers. It depends on where you want your customers to come from.

Creating a Marketing Strategy

Using these helpful tips, your lumber company will be able to optimize its public image and draw in new customers. Paying attention to marketing can cause your revenues to grow. Learning to focus on a new demographic can bring a growing slate of loyal customers.

