Deanna Reed, Sal Romero re-elected to leadership positions in Harrisonburg

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 12:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg City Council re-elected Deanna Reed to serve as mayor, and Sal Romero to serve as vice mayor, at its first meeting of 2021 on Monday morning.

The two will hold these positions for two years.

City Council also moved to reappoint City Manager Eric Campbell, City Attorney Chris Brown, and City Clerk Pam Ulmer.

“Thank you for trusting me to serve another two years as your mayor alongside my colleagues, who have been incredible,” Reed said.

Additionally, City Council appointed members to a number of commissions and boards, which work to research and study important topics, hear from residents, and provide recommendations to City Council.

Residents are encouraged to apply to serve on one of those boards or commissions to help the City make decisions on vital topics using their expertise and knowledge in their fields and as members of our community.

The next City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12.

All meetings are being held virtually at this time due to COVID-19 safeguards.

Meetings can be viewed live at the city website or on the local Public Education Government Channel, or viewed recorded at a later date on the City website.

Related

Comments