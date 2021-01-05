De’Andre Hunter’s 23 not enough for Atlanta in 113-108 loss to Knicks

A De’Andre Hunter three brought Atlanta within a point in the final two minutes, but the New York Knicks were able to close out a 113-108 win over the Hawks on Monday.

The Hunter trey got the Hawks (4-3) to within 107-106 with 1:40 to go, but a three from Duke one-and-done Austin Rivers pushed the New York lead back to four 15 seconds later.

Hawks point guard Trae Young was assessed for an offensive foul on Atlanta’s next possession, and Julius Randle cleaned up a Rivers miss for a tip-in to push the Knicks’ lead to six.

A dunk by another Duke one-and-done, Cam Reddish, would briefly get Atlanta back to within four, but that was as close as it would get.

Hunter finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting in 37 minutes, adding eight rebounds on the night.

Young had 31 for the Hawks on 9-of-22 shooting, with 14 assists.

Story by Chris Graham

