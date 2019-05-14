De’Andre Hunter withdraws from NBA Draft Combine

Don’t get too excited, but, yes, the star of UVA’s national-championship win, De’Andre Hunter, has withdrawn from the NBA Draft Combine.

Hunter, a redshirt sophomore, is a projected Top 10 pick in the upcoming draft, with the mock drafts having him going as high as #4 in the first round.

He’s not withdrawing because he’s had a change of heart about leaving for the NBA. Players of Hunter’s stature withdraw from the combine because, in essence, they don’t need to go.

Sorry for the headline getting your hopes up.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google