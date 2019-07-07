De’Andre Hunter sleepwalks through Summer League debut

De’Andre Hunter looked like a guy who just signed with his new NBA team.

The UVA basketball star had six points in 21 minutes in his NBA Summer League debut with the Atlanta Hawks in a 90-66 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The 6’7” guard was 2-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from three-point range, had three rebounds and one assist, and turned the ball over four times.

Ghastly.

The #4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft seemed lost, which makes some sense, given that Hunter wasn’t able to join the Hawks until Saturday, due to stupid NBA rules regarding draft-pick trades not becoming official until the start of the league year on July 6.

Atlanta next takes the court in Summer League action on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., facing the Indiana Pacers.

That game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

