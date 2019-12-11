De’Andre Hunter posts career high in Hawks OT loss
UVA Hoops alum De’Andre Hunter had a career night, albeit in a loss, for the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 28 points in a 135-121 OT setback at Miami on Wednesday.
Hunter shot 11-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-10 from three-point range in 40 minutes of floor time in the loss.
The 2019 UVA Hoops alum previously had 27 points in a 135-127 loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 20, and 26 in a 119-116 loss to Toronto on Nov. 23.
For the season, the 6’7″ guard, the #4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 12.1 points per game on 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent shooting from three-point range.
