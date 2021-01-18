De’Andre Hunter goes for 25 in Atlanta win on MLK Day

Published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 5:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

De’Andre Hunter had 25 points to lead Atlanta to a 108-97 win over Minnesota in a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday matinee Monday.

Hunter, a 2019 UVA basketball alum, was 8-of-15 from the floor, 3-of-6 from three, and 6-of-7 from the line in 37 minutes, with a +17 plus/minus.

The Timberwolves (3-9) had pulled to 82-76 with 8:23 to go, but Trae Young hit a technical free throw after Naz Reid was assessed for a defensive three seconds call.

Hunter hit a jumper at the 7:55 mark to push the Hawks’ lead back to nine, and his three with 5:59 to go made it a 15-point game, and gave Atlanta (6-7) some breathing room.

Hunter, a second-year pro, is averaging 16.7 points per game this season, shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three, with a player efficiency rating of 16.7 that ranks 70th in the league overall.

Hunter’s efficiency number is second among UVA alums in the NBA to Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (21.5, 26th), a 2016 UVA alum who is averaging 22.2 points and 7.5 assists on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three in 2020-2021.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, is also a Top 100 PER guy – at 83rd, as Harris is averaging 14.6 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the floor and 49.4 percent from three-point range in 2020-2021.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments