De’Andre Hunter day-to-day with ankle injury
The rookie from Virginia had been on a bit of a tear, averaging 18.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting over a three-game stretch.
Hunter’s most recent game, Jan. 30, a 127-117 Hawks’ win, had him scoring 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 36 minutes.
For the season, Hunter is averaging 12.3 points in 31.1 minutes of floor time, shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.
The 12.3 points per game is ninth among 2019-2020 rookies.
Atlanta is awful: 13-38, dead last in the Eastern Conference, nine and a half games out of the final playoff spot, one game better than the worst team in the Western Conference, the gap-year Golden State Warriors.
The Hawks next play at Minnesota on Wednesday.
There is no word at this time on Hunter’s status for that one.
Story by Chris Graham
