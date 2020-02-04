De’Andre Hunter day-to-day with ankle injury

Published Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, 3:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

De’Andre Hunter has missed the Atlanta Hawks’ last two games with a sprained left ankle.

The rookie from Virginia had been on a bit of a tear, averaging 18.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting over a three-game stretch.

Hunter’s most recent game, Jan. 30, a 127-117 Hawks’ win, had him scoring 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 36 minutes.

For the season, Hunter is averaging 12.3 points in 31.1 minutes of floor time, shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

The 12.3 points per game is ninth among 2019-2020 rookies.

Atlanta is awful: 13-38, dead last in the Eastern Conference, nine and a half games out of the final playoff spot, one game better than the worst team in the Western Conference, the gap-year Golden State Warriors.

The Hawks next play at Minnesota on Wednesday.

There is no word at this time on Hunter’s status for that one.

Story by Chris Graham